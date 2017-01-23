Sheffield dad's fight to face magistrate who cleared four men of killing his son on Greek holiday

The father of a Sheffield teenager killed on holiday in Greece wants to meet with the magistrate who acquitted four men of causing his death.

Matthew Cryer was 17 when he was killed on his first holiday abroad on a Greek island six years ago and his family have been fighting for justice ever since.

Matthew Cryer

In 2015, four men were acquitted of causing Matthew’s death on the holiday island of Zakynthos despite a UK inquest ruling that he had been unlawfully killed.

The inquest heard he had been beaten and thrown down stairs at nightclub Cocktails and Dreams in the resort of Laganas.

Matthew’s father David, from Frecheville, wants to travel to the island to meet with the magistrate.

He has written to Prime Minister Teresa May for help, who referred his request to the Foreign Office.

Mr Cryer received a letter from the Foreign Office informing him there was little that could be done because the case is closed in Greece, but he has vowed to continue his fight.

Mr Cryer said: "I'm contacting them again. Matthew was unlawfully killed.

"I want the Foreign Office to help get me over there to meet with the magistrate who acquitted the men so I can see them face to face and say that he was unlawfully killed.

"One of the top neurosurgeons at Kings College Hospital, in London, said he died from four head injuries. There were witnesses too."

The Foreign Office said that if the case was to be re-opened then it would look at any assistance it could offer Mr Cryer.

