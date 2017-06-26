Sheffield cyclists go to new heights for charity mission

A charity cycle team went to new heights to officially launch its 60/600 initiative to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Some of the participants who have signed up to the cycle challenge took their bikes to the top of the 10-metre diving board at SIV venue Ponds Forge – with good reason.

60/600 is the brainchild of Julie Brailey, wife of SIV CEO Steve Brailey, who, approaching her 60th birthday, decided that instead of throwing a party she would create an initiative to raise money for a cause close to her heart. Her idea was to get 60 people to raise at least £600 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Julie said: “What was initially a simple idea to involve family and close friends has taken on a life of its own, with fresh support coming from the wider community every day.

“My husband Steve and a group of 11 others will be cycling between all SIV’s 17 company venues in 24 hours on the 5th July. The ride is nearly 200 miles and definitely not flat! They start very early in the morning in Whitby, North Yorkshire and end up in Derby via Scarborough, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

“A couple of participants are experienced riders but the majority are enthusiastic beginners keen to undertake the challenge for such a great cause that impacts so many people.”

Julie’s mother died of Alzheimer’s two years ago and Steve’s dad has since also been diagnosed, so they made the decision to raise money for the Alzhiemer’s Society. The charity funds research into Alzheimer’s and dementia and improves the care of those people living with the conditions.

The campaign already has the backing of Sheffield-based musician Steve Edwards, who holds a double Grammy nomination and a World Music Award. His song ‘A Good Life’ is available for download from Google Play and Amazon for 99p with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The 60/600 challenge has already raised more than £16,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society through various activities and challenges, including golf days, charity head shaves and charity walks.

Julie herself will also be taking part in the Great North Run in September, which will see her complete the 13-mile course to raise even more money for the 60/600 initiative.

SIV is part of the not-for-profit organisation Sheffield City Trust (SCT) which has the primary objective of improving the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for sport and leisure activities.

For more information about 60/600 challenge or to raise money for the cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/teams/60600challenge