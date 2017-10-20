Sheffield customers disappointed as Ecclesall Road restaurant 'closes abruptly'

Have your say

Sheffield customers have been left confused after a popular Italian chain restaurant closed their doors abruptly this week.

Carluccio's opened on Ecclesall Road in July 2014 but, after just over three years in the city, it seems the restaurant has now closed.

Disappointed customers took to Twitter this week to find out why the chain restaurant had closed its doors.

Jane Smith posted: "My local @Carluccios has closed. Had several good dinners there. More recently, not so good, so not surprised. Sad, though."

Gavin Worthington posted: "@Carluccios Hi, what's happening with your Sheffield Ecclesall Rd restaurant? Trying to book a table, but can't do it online. Please advise."

Carluccio's responded to Gavin on Twitter and confirmed that 'unforunately this branch has now closed."

The news will not mean that Carluccio's has disappeared from the city however as the company still has a branch in Meadowhall.

However, fans of Italian food can look forward to a new pizza and prosecco restaurant that will be opening on Ecclesall Road in September.

The Craft and Dough branch on the city’s ‘restaurant row’, owned by The Milestone Group, is currently undergoing refurbishment work.

The plan is to transform it into the ‘UK’s first Bocelli 1831 bar’ though it will remain part of the group.

Carluccio's has been approached for a comment.