Sheffield crowned best value destination for August Bank Holiday getaway

Sheffield has been crowned the best value destination for a getaway this Bank Holiday.

An annual cost comparison study from TripAdvisor which compares the cost of a three-night break for two people in the 20 most popular UK cities placed the Steel City on top.



For each city the cost included a four-star hotel for three nights, a visit to four attractions, lunch each day, a taxi to and from dinner each day, plus the cost of the dinner itself.



According to TripAdvisor, four days and three-nights in Sheffield will set you back on average £700, more than 60 per cent less than the cost of a long weekend in the UK’s most expensive destination, which is unsurprisingly our capital.



Though the cost of hotels, eating out and taxis vary from one city to the next, the price of visiting attractions remains consistent across cities as most popular attractions are free.



TripAdvisor recommends Sheffield's 16th century Tudor manor hotel, Whiteley Hall for a cheap night's stay, with bank holiday prices from £74.



The study also placed Leeds, Blackpool and Liverpool among the top ten cheapest destinations to visit this weekend.

