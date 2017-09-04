Sheffield councillor reveals decision to step down

A Sheffield councillor is stepping down to focus on her PhD.

Coun Helen Mirfin-Boukouris, who represents the Beighton ward, revealed this afternoon that she had decided to vacate her seat.

The Labour member said she had taken the 'very difficult' step in order to focus on her PhD and work at the University of Sheffield's management school.

In a statement she said: "Serving as a Labour city councillor has been a very important part of my life but it is now time for me to move to new opportunities.

"Beighton ward has many residents who have a great community spirit and it has been a pleasure to work with those individuals and groups over the last 13 years. I wish each of them the very best for the future."

A by-election for the vacant seat has yet to be scheduled.