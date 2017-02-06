Sheffield councillor arrested at tree felling protest

A Sheffield councillor has been arrested at a tree felling protest today.
Councillor Alison Teal, who represents the Green Party in the Nether Edge ward, was one of seven protesters arrested at a demonstration on Chippinghouse Road, Nether Edge.
Police officers arrested the councillor along with three other women and three men.
It is believed officers arrested them under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992, which criminalises those who stop someone from carrying out lawful work.
Sheffield Council contractors arrived on Chippinghouse Road this morning to fell trees as part of a city-wide road and pavement improvement scheme.
Councillor Teal is the partner of Simon Crump, who was one of two men arrested and later charged over a tree felling protest they took part in on Marden Road, Nether Edge, last year.
