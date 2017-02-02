Sheffield Council supports LGBT History Month

Sheffield councillors have highlighted the importance of LGBT rights at the start of a month of awareness events.

Yesterday marked the start of LGBT History Month, and Sheffield Council passed a motion celebrating the initiative.

Coun Neale Gibson.

Coun Neale Gibson said it was important the authority supported and acknowledged how 'crucial' it was to raise awareness of matters affecting the LGBT community.

He added: "We can find many examples of people who refused to conform to the outward signs of the sex to which they were born, and we also find many stories of people who loved their own sex; some of them experienced serious persecution and some are remembered for the contributions they made to our culture and society.

"In Sheffield the socialist writer, Edward Carpenter, is a significant culture figure who campaigned throughout his life on many issues of social concern, ranging from women's suffrage to the protection of the environment, from sexual emancipation to the formation of trade unions.

"For over forty years he formed a strong bond with the people of Sheffield, living openly as a gay man in Millthorpe, Derbyshire only a few miles away.

"It is right that we remember the contributions of people such as Edward Carpenter, and I urge readers to support the campaign to establishing a permanent memorial to him in the city”.

