Sheffield council respond to Tramlines' petition for city-wide day off after festival weekend

Heading back to work after a festival is never a pleasant experience but Sheffield's very own Tramlines has come up with an ingenious proposal.

The inner-city music festival will take place across a range of locations across Sheffield, including the Ponderosa, Devonshire Green and Endcliffe Park.

The Libertines will headline the Main Stage on Friday, July 21, before Primal Scream play on the Saturday with Metronomy closing the festival on the Sunday.

Festival goers will then be faced with the underwhelming prospect of returning to work on Monday, but Tramlines had launched an ambitious petition to change that.

The organisers of the festival launched a petition, urging Sheffield City Council to make the following Monday a city-wide Bank Holiday.

A Tramlines spokesperson said: "As previous attendees will know, the Tramlines weekend will leave the whole of Sheffield reeling on the Monday after the event.

"We are asking our friends at Sheffield City Council to impose a city-wide Bank Holiday following the Tramlines weekend to spare you the shame of phoning in sick or using precious holiday days.

"This new Bank Holiday will be even more vital once you see our Sunday afterparty line-up, to be announced next week."

Despite a mere 74 people signing the petition, Sheffield City Council had the good humour to reply to the festival.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Parks said: "Believe me, if it was within my gift to create new bank holidays, my first action would be to do this for the UK's finest urban music festival.”

Sorry Sheffield!