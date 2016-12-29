Sheffield Council refuse parking fine appeal for chemotherapy treatment delay

A cancer patient’s parking ticket appeal has been rejected by Sheffield Council – despite her being delayed getting back to her vehicle by her chemotherapy over-running.

Charlotte Barber’s partner Mick Pickersgill took her to the Weston Park Hospital on November 15 for her latest round of treatment – but was fined for leaving his vehicle with a blue badge on Severn Road, Broomhill, for more than four hours.

He said he was disappointed the appeal was rejected after he explained why they were delayed returning to the car.

Mr Pickersgill, from Woodseats, said: “I explained she had been going through a traumatic time.

“It is not like we had been to the cinema or a show.

“It isn’t the money, it is the principle.”

Following the failure of the appeal, Mick said he had paid the £25 fine but wanted to highlight what had happened as he believed it was unfair.

“I take her every four weeks for cancer treatment at Weston Park,” he said.

“We have only just got used to the blue badge we have got.

“There has never been a problem before and I was unaware the maximum time I could park at that location was four hours.”

He said due to delays in her treatment starting and taking place they ended up being in hospital for more than four hours.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: “We’ve looked closely at this case and the last thing we want to do is cause extra stress for people attending hospital appointments.

“On this occasion our enforcement officer allowed extra time for the car to be moved and didn’t issue a penalty charge notice until more than an hour had passed over the allowed time.

“However we need to be fair and consistent when dealing with parking fines, that’s why we’d advise people to move their cars or add extra money to a parking ticket if their appointment is delayed.

“We appreciate it’s not always possible and look at appeals individually to determine this. In this case, after being informed of his partner’s delayed appointment, Mr Pickersgill could have moved the vehicle before the time expired.

“We give information to blue badge holders about what their badge allows them to do.

“People can also check at www.sheffield.gov.uk/parking.”