Sheffield Council opens up public consultation on its sex establishments policy

Sheffield Council is asking members of the public to comment on its policy on the city's sex establishments, something the local authority says it will not take a 'moral stand' on.

The public consultation is open until February 3, and centres around the local authority's policy around licensing and planning decisions for sex establishments in Sheffield.

The term sex establishments refers to sex shops, sex cinemas and sex entertainment venues - such as lap dancing bars.

In its sex establishment policy document, the council says: "The council does not take a ‘moral’ stand on adopting this policy or when determining applications under this policy.

"The council recognises that Parliament has made it lawful to operate sex establishments and that such businesses are a legitimate part of the retail and leisure industries.

"It is the council’s role through its Licensing Authority to administer the licensing regime in accordance with the law."

As part of the consultation, members of the public are being asked whether they would like the council to limit the number of sex establishments in Sheffield and if they agree with its policy on sex establishments.

Sheffield Council has been asked for comment on the consultation.

Anyone wishing to take part in the consultation can do so here.

Their sex establishment policy document is available to read here.