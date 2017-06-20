Sheffield council issues warning about cold callers offering to resurface drives

Sheffield Council has issued a warning about cold callers offering to resurface drives.

The council is warning residents that a report has been received of a man calling at a house in Walders Avenue, Hillsborough, and offering to resurface the drive with left over material.

He was wearing yellow high visibility clothing and said he had been working in the area.

The resident he spoke to said it was implied that he was part of the Streets Ahead programme, where roads and pavements across Sheffield are being resurfaced.

A Sheffield Council spokeswoman said: "A Streets Ahead community steward was notified by a resident on Walders Avenue in Hillsborough that a male with a Northern Irish accent at 5.25pm on Monday, June 19 had offered to resurface their drive whilst they were in the area as they had left over tarmac.

"They didn’t say there were anything to do with Streets Ahead but the resident felt it was implied as we are working in the area at the moment and he was wearing similar work attire - yellow high-vis trousers and top.

"If you are approached by someone claiming to be from Amey, the council or connected to the Streets Ahead programme offering to resurface your drive please do not hand over any money. If possible take the caller's details, including their vehicle registration number and we will inform the police.

"All Streets Ahead and Amey employees carry identity cards. If you have any doubts about the identity of a person carrying an identity card please call customer services."