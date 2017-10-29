Sheffield Council becomes largest local authority to sign up to UNISON care charter

Sheffield Council has become the largest local authority in the country to commit to UNISON’s ethical care charter

Council leaders and UNISON’s general secretary Dave Prentis have now signed up to UNISON’s ethical care charter.

The move sets out a series of commitments to protect local care workers’ rights, benefitting both local care staff and Sheffield residents.

Sheffield City Council Leader Julie Dore said: “We are absolutely committed that people in Sheffield should receive the high-quality homecare we would all want for ourselves and for our loved ones.

“Such care needs dedicated work from care workers and they need to be rewarded fairly. By signing up for this charter we are ensuring the recruitment and retention of a more stable workforce through better pay, conditions and training levels, which will lead to improved support for those in care.

“We are the largest local authority in the county to sign this charter to date which we’re very proud of.”

UNISON general secretary Dave Prentis said: “Ensuring fair employment conditions for care workers is essential if they are to improve the quality of life of the people they look after.”

“UNISON’s ethical care charter highlights the key role that care workers play in society, by fighting to secure the pay and working conditions they deserve.”

Under the charter, Sheffield City Council have committed to working with Sheffield’s care providers to help them replace zero hours contracts with guaranteed hours and to reflect travel time between home care visits in care workers’ pay. The Council has also pledged to work with care providers to help them move further towards paying the foundation living wage (currently £8.45 per hour) to all of their employees.

The Council is already compliant with almost all aspects of the Ethical Care Charter with regards to its own staff.