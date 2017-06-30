Sheffield could soon be serving up tennis stars of the future thanks to £250m funding boost

Sheffield could be soon serving up the tennis stars of the future thanks to millions of pounds worth of new funding.

Lawn Tennis Association launch transforming British Tennis Together at Graves Sports Centre in Sheffield Coaches with the pupils from Tapton School

The city can now bid for a slice of £250m from the Lawn Tennis Association to improve courts, floodlights, communal facilities and schemes to get more people playing the sport.

Along with some recent council investment, the last three years has seen 24 courts in Sheffield benefiting from a £1.5 million across six park venues, including Millhouses Park and schools at Forge Valley and Westfield.

And the cash seems to be money well spent leading to a huge 54 per cent uplift in the number of people playing since 2015.

Pupils from Tapton School in Crosspool hit the courts to perfect their skills at Graves Health and Sports Centre in Norton in anticipation of the LTA's funding launch.

Jess Redfearn, community parks tennis manager for Parks Tennis CIC in Sheffield, made a huge racket at just how this money helps the sport in the city.

She said: “The impact that a £1.5 million investment has made to our tennis courts and clubs across the city has truly been incredible.

"The improved facilities mean I’ve seen more people playing and interested in taking lessons in our clubs, our parks, and at the university and college.

"After the hugely successful Tennis for Kids scheme launched last year, I’ve particularly loved seeing more kids asking to play - and not just in the summer.

"This funding can only build on the success we’ve already achieved, and encourage even more people to play one of our country’s favourite sports.”

Paul Bennett, the LTA’s head of region in the north said, “This is an amazing and transformational opportunity for tennis in Sheffield.

"More and more people are enjoying the sport and there is a real appetite for the improvement and regeneration of local courts.

“There has never been a better time for tennis to increase its number of participants and this investment from the LTA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our local tennis facilities and get more people playing.”

The LTA is now calling on tennis clubs, the council, volunteers, coaches and businesses across the city to net some of the cash to improve the game.

To bid, visit www.lta.org.uk/TBTT