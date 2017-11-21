Sheffield could become 'super commuter city'

Sheffield could become a 'super commuter city' for workers with jobs in London because of faster rail journeys, it has been suggested.

Jobs site Adzuna said rail projects, including the construction of the HS2 high speed railway, will open up opportunities for people to live in cheaper parts of the country but work in London.

Cities including Sheffield, Crewe, Nottingham and Liverpool can be within range of commuting to the capital, it was suggested.

A report by Adzuna said commuters from Sheffield could save up to £500,000 over a 47-year career because of vastly cheaper housing.

And that financial and professional service workers stand to make the biggest savings because of higher salaries for their jobs in London.

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "A new breed of savvy 'super-commuters' is being born. Long distance commuting into London is becoming easier than ever before thanks to improved transport links and large infrastructure projects like HS2.

"Faster connections to cities like Birmingham and Bath will offer London workers alternative city living options outside of the capital.

"Shrewd workers can still bag the higher wage packets that come with working in London, but by living in other urban hubs they are escaping the hefty price tag attached to owning a home in the capital.

"Long-distance commutes are no longer tantamount to the hours of lost time they once were, as technological improvements and changing working patterns help commuters use their precious time more productively.

"Smartphones and laptops make working on a commute commonplace, and more trains are now kitted out with the plug-points and wifi needed to help those working on the move.

"Improvements to flexible working also allow long distance workers further options to maximise their time by avoiding rush hours or opting to work from home."