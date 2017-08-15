Sheffield commuters could be charged hundreds more pounds for season ticket fares next year

Rail commuters in Sheffield could see their season tickets rise by hundreds of pounds next year after a 3.6 per cent fare hike.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation had risen by 3.6 per cent in July.

Train operators can raise fares by as much as the RPI which is now at the highest its been since 2011, when it was 5 per cent.

The fare rises will affect "anytime" and some off-peak fares as well as season tickets in England and Wales.

Passengers who pay for a 12-month season ticket between Sheffield and London currently pay £10,040, averaging out at £20.91 a journey.

However, this could rise to as high as £10,401 under the new price hike, while a monthly ticket could rise to £997.

Commuters travelling to Leeds currently pay £2,340 for a 12-month season ticket but this could raise to £2426 under the new fares.

The prospect of higher fares sparked an angry reaction and led to increasing calls for the railway industry to be renationalised.

Rail unions stepped up their calls for the railway industry to be bought back into public ownership, with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union leader Mick Cash calling it a "kick in the teeth" for passengers.

He said: "The huge hike in fares confirmed today is another kick in the teeth for passengers who already fork out colossal sums to travel on rammed out, unreliable trains while the private operators are laughing all the way to the bank.

"With over three quarters of Britain's railways now in the hands of foreign states these huge sums of money aren't being invested in essential upgrades and modernisation here, they are being siphoned off to subsidise transport services over the Channel.

"It's no wonder we are a global laughing stock.

"The only solution to the Great British Private Rail Rip-Off is public ownership and an end to this Government sponsored racketeering."

Research by the RMT and the TUC has shown rail fares have been increasing at twice the rate of pay rises in recent years.

Andy McDonald, Shadow Secretary of State Transport, said: "The Tories' failure on our railways means passengers have faced truly staggering fare rises, some of over £2,500, since 2010 with fares having increased twice as much as wages.

"Commuters have repeatedly been told that higher fares are necessary to fund investment, but promised investment has been cancelled and essential works have been delayed for years.

"Decisions taken by government ministers are making rail travel unaffordable for the many in favour of huge profits for the few.

"By pegging regulated fares rises to the Retail Price Index, the Conservatives are leaving commuters facing year on year price hikes.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "The Government carefully monitors how rail fares and average earnings change, and keeps under review the way fare levels are calculated.

"We are investing in the biggest rail modernisation programme for over a century to improve services for passengers - providing faster and better trains with more seats.

"We have always fairly balanced the cost of this investment between the taxpayer and the passenger.

"We are driving the industry hard to improve efficiency to ensure we maximise the value of passengers' and taxpayers' investment in the railways.

"Regulated rail fares are capped in line with inflation for next year. In the five years to 2019, Network Rail is spending more than £40 billion to maintain and improve the network.

"On average, 97% of every £1 of a passenger's fare goes back into the railway."