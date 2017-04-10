Sheffield City Council to 'monitor' travellers on Scowerdens estate

Sheffield City Council have confirmed they will be monitoring a group of travellers who have settled on a Sheffield estate.

Residents reported on Thursday, April 6, seeing a group of travellers settle on land at the Scowerdens estate, between Hackenthorpe and Woodhouse.

Coun Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for Environment at Sheffield City Council said the area was not an authorised site and they would be monitoring the situation.

He said: "We know about the travellers on Scowerdons Drive. We have been to see them and, after our talks, expect the group to move on within days as this is not an authorised site. We will be monitoring this.

“This approach has always worked well in the past but we will pursue legal action if needed.”