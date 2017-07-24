Sheffield city centre air pollution blackspots revealed by campaigners

Parts of Sheffield city centre are being 'blighted by illegally polluted air', campaigners have said.

Four areas of central Sheffield are breaking the amount of dangerous nitrogen dioxide (NO2) allowed in the atmosphere at one time.

A investigation carried out by Friends of the Earth Sheffield found Arundel Gate, Sheffield train station, Cathedral tram stop and the University Arms pub on Brook Hill all scored higher than the lawful amount set by the European Union.

The legal annual limit for NO2 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre but 'no level is safe'.

Weston Park Museum had the fifth highest level of NO2 but fell under the legal limit at with 33µg/m3. Sheffield train station came out on top with 60µg/m3.

In Sheffield, air pollution is estimated to lead to the premature deaths of 500 people every year, and calculated to cause £160 million in lost working days due to illness.

The results are based on diffusion tubes placed at the locations and the group monitored pollution levels for two weeks providing a snapshot of NO2 pollution for that time.

NO2 is a toxic gas which inflames the lining of the lungs.

The shocking results come just days before the government is due to release its final plan to improve air quality in the UK

Shaun Rumbelow, from Sheffield Friends of the Earth, said: "Everyone has the right to breathe clean air, but each year in the UK air pollution causes 40,000 early deaths, and stunts the development of children’s lungs.

“Our survey shows shocking levels of air pollution in the city centre so it’s no surprise that at least 500 people die early every year as a result of pollution.

“We know that diesel emissions are the worst which is why we need bold action to replace diesel vehicles with cleaner ones. Car manufacturers who cheated emission test results should help fund a diesel scrappage scheme so motorists can shift to cleaner vehicles.

“The highest figures recorded were outside the train station, but the government’s recent decision to scrap the electrification of the midland mainline in favour of new diesel trains will do little to improve our air quality.”