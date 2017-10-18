Sheffield children dance in their pyjamas to raise charity funds

Have your say

Over 300 pupils have raised over £300 for charity - just be going to school wearing their pyjamas.

The youngsters, who all attend Razzamataz Theatre School,Meadowhead, all agreed to dance, sing and act in their nightwear to raise money for the company’s charity Future Fund.

The fund helps to finance a scholarship of a former student to train at a performing arts college or university.

Helen Bell, Principal of Razzamataz Sheffield, said: ““Since the Future Fund charity has launched, our community of students and their parents have really got behind it.

““It’s very expensive to study performing arts so every little bit of help we can give is gratefully received.

“It takes such a huge amount of dedication, commitment and talent to get accepted into college so we are very proud to help support these young people.”

Now in its fourth year, the theatre school has financially supported young people through some of the most prestigious colleges in the UK.

Helen added: “Wearing PJs or onesies is great fun for the children and really simple for the parents to organise so it has been a hit every year.”

The pyjama day is a national Razzamataz event and all the schools, of which there are nearly 50 across the country, get involved.

Razzamataz offers a wide range of performing arts styles for children age two to 18.

Razzamataz Sheffield is held at Meadowhead School every Saturday with classes running all day.

To book a free taster sessio, please email sheffield@razzamataz.co.uk or call 07979 189177. Alternatively visit ww.sheffield.razzamataz.co.uk site for more information.