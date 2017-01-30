Sheffield child born a boy lives as a girl

A transgender child born a boy but living as a girl in Sheffield is to appear on a TV documentary tonight.

Born as Nicholas, she often dressed as a girl at home but started going to school as Amber in 2015 when she was eight.

BBC cameras followed the youngster for a number of months up to her ninth birthday for an Inside Out documentary to be screened tonight.

Amber's family talk about the youngster's transition, with her mother saying she realised she could have a 'miserable son or a happy daughter'.

Figures suggest a significant rise in under-18s being referred to the UK's Gender Identity Development Service.

In 2009/10 there were 97 referrals but in 2015/16 there were 1,419.

GIDS is an NHS funded clinic for young people experiencing difficulties with their gender.

It has centres in London and Leeds.

Amber's story is screened on BBC One at 7.30pm tonight.

