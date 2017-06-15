Sheffield charity to mark 20 years with football tournament

A Sheffield charity will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a football tournament this weekend.

Paces, based in High Green, is a specialist centre for children with cerebral palsy and other motor disorders.

It was founded in 1997 and on Sunday will celebrate two decades of good work with a five-a-side competition on the new pitches at St George's Park Thorncliffe.

The tournament is open to over-16s only, and each team must pay £40 to take part.

But there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy on the day, from food and drinks to raffles and children's games.

St George's Park Thorncliffe centre manager Becky Powell said: “We have an amazing facility here and we’re always thinking of ways to get the whole community involved.

England manager Gareth Southgate opens the new sports pitches in Sheffield.

“Paces is an excellent charity and we look forward to seeing how much money we can raise whilst celebrating their 20th anniversary.”

The tournament will run from 11am to 2pm. Visit www.pacessheffield.org.uk to sign up.

