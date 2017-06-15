Sheffield charity to mark 20 years with football tournament

A Sheffield charity will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a football tournament this weekend.
Paces, based in High Green, is a specialist centre for children with cerebral palsy and other motor disorders.
It was founded in 1997 and on Sunday will celebrate two decades of good work with a five-a-side competition on the new pitches at St George's Park Thorncliffe.
The tournament is open to over-16s only, and each team must pay £40 to take part.
But there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy on the day, from food and drinks to raffles and children's games.
St George's Park Thorncliffe centre manager Becky Powell said: “We have an amazing facility here and we’re always thinking of ways to get the whole community involved.
“Paces is an excellent charity and we look forward to seeing how much money we can raise whilst celebrating their 20th anniversary.”
The tournament will run from 11am to 2pm. Visit www.pacessheffield.org.uk to sign up.
Today’s top stories:
Man seriously injured in attack in Sheffield
Sheffield man jailed for rape after getting victim pregnant aged 12
Hunt continues for attackers after stabbing in Sheffield park
Sheffield thug barged into house in middle of the night and bit neighbour during row over barking dog
Witnesses wanted to police car crash in Sheffield
VIDEO: Ever wondered what that screeching siren is at 1pm in Sheffield city centre every day? Here's the answer!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Doncaster thug caught on camera kicking his puppy as it yelps in pain
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE
Why Sheffield Wednesday may have already completed their best deal of the summer
Sheffield United: Blades to step up chase for Ryan Leonard with midfielder keen to leave Southend