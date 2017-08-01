Sheffield charity collector to visit Glasgow after abuse by Rangers fans

A charity collector abused by Rangers fans ahead of a football game in Sheffield is to visit Glasgow to collect thousand of pounds raised for his appeal.

John Burkhill, aged 78, was sworn at and verbally abused by a number of Rangers fans outside Hillsborough stadium before their team played Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

He said he was targeted because he was wearing green, which is the same colour worn by Rangers' rivals, Celtic.

Fans upset at the behaviour of those involved in the abuse have raised over £4,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which John collects for as he pushes a pram around the streets of Sheffield every day in a bid to raise £1 million for the charity.

Hundreds of fans have donated to an online crowdfunding page and others have donated directly to John's own online fundraising page.

He said he is overwhelmed at the support of Rangers fans since the incident.

And he is planning to travel to Glasgow and walk between Ibrox stadium - the home of Rangers FC - and Celtic Park, where Celtic play.

He said he will push his pram along the route and hopes to be joined by fans from both clubs.

The hope is that he will be presented with a cheque for Macmillan from all the donations made since the incident in Sheffield.

"The Rangers fans have been absolutely fantastic since it all happened, it's overwhelming," he said.

"It wasn't the majority of fans who swore at me so for all of them to donate to Macmillan because of the actions of those involved is great.

"What I would like to do is travel to Glasgow and walk with my pram between the two stadiums there, with fans from both teams joining me along the way.

"I did it a few years ago between Bramall Lane and Hillsborough and it really brought Sheffield United and Wednesday fans together, so I hope we can do the same in Glasgow."