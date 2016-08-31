Sheffield care told to make improvements following government inspection

A Sheffield care home has been told it must make improvements following an inspection by the health watchdog.

Longley Park View Nursing Home, in Shirecliffe, was told by the Care Quality Commission that practices at the facility needed to change before standards were deemed to be acceptable.

Out of five areas inspected, officials found two, care and responsiveness, in the home were ‘good’ during an unannounced visit on July 19. But the CQC said it had identified two breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

The care home’s management said they had already identified the issues raised, and that a subsequent visit had attracted positive feedback from commissioners.

In their written report, inspectors said the service was ‘not always safe’ and recruitment procedures were ‘not always adhered to’.

Gaps in recruitment records meant ‘people’s safety had not been promoted’.

The report added that staff were ‘not provided with supervision at the frequency identified in the service’s policy’.

Operations manager Kim Jackson said: “We’ve already taken steps to address the issues raised by the CQC. We were pleased to learn they also recognise the efforts put in by our staff to ensure the people who live with us feel safe and well cared for.

“We have been visited in the past few days by the local commissioning team, and their feedback is that the home is effective and safe and our improvements are being sustained.”