Sheffield care service placed into special measures by Government health watchdog

A Sheffield care service has been criticised by Government inspectors and has been subsequently placed into special measures.

Westminster Homecare on Tapton House Road in Broomhill was branded 'Inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission.

Government officials gave the service's safety, management, safety and responsiveness the lowest rating it could.

A report outlined the care provider had breached the Health and Social Care Act on four separate occasions.

Inspectors said they were 'not confident' the systems and process in place 'to prevent abuse' of people who used the service were being 'operated effectively'.

The CQC report outlined there were 'not appropriate arrangements' in place to manage medicines to ensure people were protected from the risks associated with medicines

The provider also 'failed' to 'review some people's care plans' when their needs had changed had 'contributed to them not receiving appropriate care'.

A CQC spokesman said: "The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this time frame.

"If not enough improvement is made within this time frame so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.

"This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve. This service will continue to be kept under review and, if needed, could be escalated to urgent enforcement action."

Alison Foster, director of operations at the service said: "Westminster Homecare prides itself in offering good care and support to all our service users. As a provider in Sheffield since 2012 we have continued to support Sheffield Council in the delivery of almost 6,000 visits per week.

"We have worked with the Council during these years to replace providers who have withdrawn from the Market place and handle difficult situations successfully.

"Our vigorous internal quality audit process identified at the beginning of 2017 that failures had occurred due to poor performance of some members of staff. An action plan was implemented and work carried out to rectify the issues.

"At the time of CQC’s visit in March we had not completed all the actions. This resulted in the newly published report which we have requested a review rating of.

"We have continued to work closely with Sheffield Council, who have carried out fortnightly monitoring visits, and have informed us they are satisfied with the improvement and removal of action plan due to completion of all items.

"Westminster Homecare met with CQC two weeks ago and reassured them of all areas of improvement and asked them to re-inspect the service at the earliest possible time.

"We strongly believe the newly published report does not reflect the current status and standards within our Sheffield branch and want to reassure all our service users, staff and the public, of our continued commitment to a good and safe service. We also take this opportunity to thank Sheffield Council, the CQC and all our staff for the support that they have given us."