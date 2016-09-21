Sheffield care home pioneers groundbreaking Dementia service

A Sheffield care home has become one of the first in the UK to be accredited in specialised dementia care.

The care team at Balmoral Care Home on Beighton Road in Woodhouse has celebrated being amongst the first in the country to hold such a title for a new and radical approach to dementia care.

All staff at the Balmoral Care home have completed the Dementia Experience training, enabling them to have a better understanding of people that suffer from the condition. Visitors to the care home, pictured taking part

The Dementia Care Framework, which the home now use, is said to be a 'unique step forward' in the personalisation of care for people living with dementia.

The care team now uses exclusive purpose-designed technology to help build and continuously update a picture of each resident’s individual experience of their care and their physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing. This in turn so that their care can be adjusted to their changing needs.

Residents with the condition now have their Body Mass Index regularly tested and have frequent checks on medication - which is now stored electronically and can be analysed easier.

The changes are aimed so carers can act quicker if they see a dramatic change in health.

The scheme will now replace paper-based audits that are said to be slow and almost always behind the current needs of the resident.

Samantha Jacob, Managing Director for Four Seasons Healthcare East, said: ”This is next generation dementia care to make life better for the person with dementia and we are excited to be among the first homes to offer it.

"A vital part of the framework is the bespoke support and training the team throughout the home receives with additional support and training for those working within our dementia services.

"This goes beyond the practicalities of caring for someone with dementia and through simulation gives them a deeper understanding of what it is like to live with dementia.”