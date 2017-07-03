Sheffield canal improvements

Improvements to the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal are currently underway, to encourage more local people to make use of it.

Friends of the Blue Loop, Olympic Legacy Park, Canal and River Trust, and Henry Boot Construction have joined forces for the project, which is part of a long-term waterway improvement scheme, coordinated by River Stewardship Company.

The project is looking to improve the area behind the new park and encourage more people to make use of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.

Earlier this summer the first of four practical conservation sessions kicked off at Don Valley Moorings with a group of volunteers.

A spokesman for the project said: “Tasks on the day included bench repairs, vegetation management, litter picking and stone set replacement, and saw great results.

“The day saw passion, hard work and high spirits make a positive change to the area, with hopes of encouraging communities to use and enjoy the canal. The next scheduled volunteer session is July 12 and future tasks include the removal of overgrown vegetation, bridge painting, buddleia removal, jetty repairs and wildflower sowing.”

Monica Mellor, who has been volunteering with the Blue Loop since 2010, said: “It’s dismaying when you see mess pile up, but I have seen a vast improvement made by the volunteers already. I think when things are tidy, people are more likely to keep it clean, so all the hard work we put in to making the river and canal clean is really worth it.”

Organisers behind the project are now calling for fresh faces to join in and help make a difference.

Monica added: “If you’re handy with a pair of loppers, have a keen eye for litter or just a passion for the environment and keeping natural public spaces accessible for all, and can spare a few hours of your time, we could use the help.”

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to sign up for the next volunteer session.