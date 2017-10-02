Sheffield cafe owner fined for health and safety breaches

A Sheffield cafe owner has been fined for breaking health and safety laws.

Herman Mustafa, who runs Dubai Café on London Road, was found guilty of failing to comply with improvement notices which required him to provide certificates to show that his gas burner and electrical wiring were safe.

Mustafa, of Cemetery Road, was fined £300 for each offence and ordered to pay £1,200 in legal costs after a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

The improvement notices were served after officers from Sheffield Council’s health and safety enforcement team visited the café in October last year.

Concerns were raised about a twin-ring gas burner which was dirty and lacked any maintenance records.

There were also concerns raised about the electrical wiring in the café but improvements were never made.

In April, Mr Mustafa was prosecuted for failing to prevent smoking in a public place and was ordered by magistrates to pay a total of £1,880 in fines and costs.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “I am pleased the courts have fined the owner for failing to take action.

“We will always take a tough stance against those who ignore health and safety laws.

"Sheffielders should be able to enjoy restaurants and café’s safe in the knowledge they are kept clean and risk free.

“It is disappointing to see business owners consistently flouting the law and our officers will continue to monitor and enforce legislation.”