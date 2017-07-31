Sheffield businessmen disqualified over fake invoices worth £715k

Two Sheffield businessmen have been disqualified from trading as directors or setting up new firms over fake invoices worth £715,000.

Michael O’Toole, aged 56 and Mark Rice, 39, who were directors of Plast-Tec Plastering Systems Limited in Neepsend, were behind a number of false invoices issued by their firm for a total of £715,000.

O’Toole, of Farrier Gate, High Green, and Rice, of Welwyn Road, Gleadless, have been disqualified for eight years.

An Insolvency Service investigation found invoices totaling £760,000 had been factored, of which only one, of £45,000, was found to be a true invoice.

Martin Gitner, Deputy Chief Investigator of Insolvent Investigations, Midlands and West at the Insolvency Service, said: "The directors failed to run their business in accordance with the terms set out in its agreement with the invoice discount facility provider.

"The company obtained money to which it was not entitled by submitting details of sales invoices which did not exist and this caused the provider to incur financial losses.

"Using false documents is contrary to the conduct expected of a company director and the Insolvency Service has strong enforcement powers which we will not hesitate to use to remove dishonest or reckless directors from operating a business in an environment with the benefit of limited liability."

Rice set up the business in 2007 and O’Toole was appointed as a director in 2013.

The disqualification means neither can act as a director of a company or take part in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership.