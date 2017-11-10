Sheffield businesses targeted in series of raids

Businesses are being targeted by burglars across Sheffield.

Over recent days a number of businesses have been broken into, including Haroon Barber Shop on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, where the till was stolen overnight on Tuesday.

A till was also stolen from a business on in Market Street, Woodhouse, after a window was smashed to gain entry.

Cash was taken from a business at Portland Business Park, Richmond Park Road, Richmond, after a window was smashed between Friday night and Monday morning.

Officers are also investigating the theft of two laptops from a business on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, between Saturday morning and Monday morning, where another window was smashed by the burglar responsible.

A large quantity of metal was stolen from a firm on Carbrook Street, Carbrook, last Saturday night after a storage unit was forced open and business premises on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, were also recently been broken into after a fire door was forced open.

South Yorkshire Police said HTC Plat Ltd on Grange Mill Lane, Blackburn - on the Sheffield-Rotherham border - was targeted by burglars on Tuesday night but they were spotted by security guards and nothing was taken.

Crooks also tried to get into the Red Cross shop on Acres Hill Lane, Darnall - causing £300 worth of damage to the shutter lock - but they failed to get inside.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

.