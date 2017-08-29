SHEFFIELD BUSINESS AWARDS: Still time to enter city's prestigious awards

There is now less than a week to go before entries close for this year's Sheffield Business Awards.

Entries close on Monday 4th September and organisers Sheffield Chamber are urging local businesses to put themselves forward.

They are free to enter and open to any business with an ‘S’ postcode.

The ceremony is on Thursday December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

The ‘Large Business of the Year Award’ is open to any company with more than 100 full time equivalent staff that can show consistent growth.

The judges will look at what differentiates it from competitors, and managerial and financial performance.

How the business ensures high service standards and delivers exceptional customer care to drive new and repeat business will also be considered, as will evidence of the wider contribution that they have made to Sheffield’s economy and communities.

The ‘Marketing and Communications Award’ recognises innovative campaigns which have significantly contributed to success and financial performance.

The judges will look at evidence of how brand awareness has increased, mechanisms to convert activities into commercial sales and how communications have contributed to business success and growth. That includes financial performance, the range of technology used in day-to-day business and the use of information and communication technologies to improve customer service and engagement.

