Sheffield bus service targeted by vandals to be diverted until further notice

A diversion has been put in place on a Sheffield bus route until further notice 'for the safety of customers and staff', after it was targeted by vandals.

First Buses has diverted its 3, 3A and 83 bus services via Pitsmoor Road.

A spokesman for First told The Star: "Diverted for the safety of our customers & staff via Pitsmoor Road both directions until further notice due to vandalism against our services on Rock Street."

It is not yet known whether the problem has been reported to the police.