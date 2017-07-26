Sheffield burglar jailed for series of city centre thefts

A burglar who targeted several several places in Sheffield city centre has been jailed for three years.

Lee Wragg, aged 41, of no fixed abode, admitted committing five burglaries and two thefts at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

The Sheffield Central Local Policing Team said charity boxes and employee tip collections had been targeted.

A spokesperson for the team said after the case: "Wragg was identified straight away when CCTV emerged and has committed the offences in quick succession.

"These offences can often be hard to round up due to the number committed in a short period but a good team effort and swift arrest has seen a good result for all involved, especially the charities to which people's generosity goes to help."