Sheffield burglar jailed for five raids in city

A Sheffield burglar who broke into five houses in the city has been jailed for over four years.

Christopher Syphas, aged 21, formerly of Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, was sentenced to four years and two months after being found guilty of five counts of burglary and five counts of handling stolen goods after a trial.

Syphas broke into two homes in Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe and properties in Warminster Road, Norton Lees and Jordanthorpe Green and Hazlebarrow Road, both in Jordanthorpe.

He stole jewellery and electrical items.

Sergeant Raymond Bell, from Sheffield South East Local Policing Team, said: “I’m extremely pleased Syphas has now been caught and punished for his selfish actions.

"Burglary can be very distressing for victims and I hope this result offers some comfort for the crimes Syphas committed against them.”

Detective Constable Andy Thompson, who oversaw the investigation, said “Everyone at South Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling burglary and where possible we will do everything to bring offenders before the courts."