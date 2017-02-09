Sheffield burglar gets three years in jail

A Sheffield burglar is beginning a three-year jail sentence today after admitting a string of offences.

Zachariah Lister, 32, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, fraud and driving while disqualified when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was jailed for three years and was also disqualified from driving for two years.

The court heard how Lister, of Southend Road, Wybourn, broke into a property in Ridgeway Drive, Gleadless, during the night of July 17 July last year while the residents were in bed.

Multiple items were stolen, including the keys to the occupants’ Skoda Fabia and bank cards, before the car was driven away from the property.

The bank cards were used multiple times to withdraw quantities of cash in the early hours of the next morning. The Skoda was found burned out in late July in Archdale Close, in the Norfolk Park area.

CCTV seized from the locations where the stolen cards were used was circulated to local officers who identified Lister. He was arrested and remanded into custody.

PC Theo Crane, from the Performance Crime Team in Sheffield, said: “Lister has admitted his crimes before the court and is now behind bars.

“Burglary is a horribly intrusive crime that can have a lasting impact on the victim so I hope the community is reassured by this positive result.

“We will take swift action to identify and apprehend offenders of this crime to make Sheffield a safer place.”