Sheffield brothers escape jail for teaching youngsters to avoid crime

Two Sheffield brothers who attacked their rivals outside a hospital have escaped jail – for showing youngsters to stay out of trouble.

Tahir Younis, aged 31, and his brother Toseef, 24, spend their spare time teaching youngsters how to avoid a life of crime.

But the Pitsmoor brothers ended up in the dock themselves after the clash outside the entrance to the Northern General Hospital on October 25 last year.

The brothers carried heavy suitcases into Sheffield Crown Court expecting to be jailed. Instead the judge Recorder Paul Isaacs told them: “Just by the skin of your teeth you avoid custody.”

He added: “What you have done for the last few years has stood you in good stead.”

Tahir, of Abbeyfield Road, and Toseef, of Norwood Road, both admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard there had earlier been a dispute at the Prime pizza takeaway in Firth Park involving the defendants and two brothers, Nabeal and Wahid Nazir.

Toseef had gone to the takeaway over a family dispute when the row erupted with the Nazirs.

The court heard that both pairs of brothers went to hospital after the incident and another fight broke out when they encountered each other outside.

Tim Savage, for the Younis brothers, said it was not a case of them seeking out the two complainants at the hospital.

Tahir and Toseef, who both work in the building trade, do voluntary work to try and steer youngsters away from crime.

The judge gave both of them a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years, unpaid work of 120 hours and a 20-day rehabilitation order.

They were each ordered to pay the Nazirs £1,000 in compensation.

Recorder Isaacs told the Younis brothers it was ‘doubly unfortunate’ that both couples of brothers ended up at hospital at the same time.

He said: “What happened next is unacceptable. I have little doubt you now bitterly regret what you did. When you do good works for the community and you have at this stage in your lives earned some positive good character then you balance that against custody.”