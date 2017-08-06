Sheffield brewery signs 20-year deal to run pub community helped save

A Sheffield pub which locals fought to save will reopen next week under the management of a city brewery.

The Closed Shop in Commonside is now a Stancill Brewery pub.

The Sheffield firm signed a 20-year lease with owner Punch Taverns on Thursday, and plans to welcome customers once more next week.

Regulars were shocked when the pub suddenly shut in March after the company running it, Reet Ales, ceased trading.

Landlord Chris Rodgers led a campaign to save it and helped raise more than £10,000 to keep it open temporarily.

And with Stancill’s involvement the pub’s future now looks more secure.

All staff have been invited to re-apply for their jobs, but Mr Rodgers will seek employment and accommodation for his young family elsewhere.

He was disappointed to lose his job and home, but said the community would benefit from the pub staying open.

"In one respect, we have to look positively at this," he said.

"We were only meant to run the pub for four to eight weeks, and it's been about 13-and-a-half," he said.

"We've provided employment for 10 people, and hosted community events like quizzes and parties.

He thanked locals for their passion in keeping the pub open.

"We've got some great people in the local area who have shown their support, and were excited about securing the long-term future of the pub," he said.

Mr Rodgers was less positive about Stancill's 'lack of communication' to his staff, saying they only found out two weeks before the takeover that their jobs weren't secure.

But the brewery’s managing director Thomas Gill said Stancill had always intended to offer all staff new positions within the business, and blamed protracted legal negotiations with Punch Taverns for the delay in signing the lease.

“The efforts undertaken by the local community over the past few weeks, reflect the high regard with which it is held and being able to give this much-loved pub a secure future is news which will be welcomed by all,” he said.

“I have met with the community group and discussed our plans and intentions for pub. Upon leaving, we felt confident they understood our position and supported our exciting plans for the venue.

“We believe pubs form the beating heart of Sheffield’s local communities. They are places where people come to meet friends, relax, and enjoy a pint of locally produced beer.

“Throughout the year, all of our pubs host a varied event calendar, ranging from supporting live music acts, providing a facility for local artisan food producers to showcase their produce, whilst events like our recent Nor-Folk festival and Jock-Fest which takes place this weekend help to raise funds to support a number of local charities.

“We’re a proudly independent, South Yorkshire business and look forward to welcoming regulars back to the Closed Shop when it re-opens its doors next week.

“We will provide a further update regarding the re-opening of the Closed Shop in due course.”