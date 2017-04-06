Sheffield branches of Aldi set to start selling £399 hot tubs

Cut prices £399 hot tubs are set to go on sale at Sheffield's Aldi branches.

The firm's budget hot tub sold out in hours online when the garden must-have went on sale at midnight for a slashed price of £299.

If you missed the online batch, more are hitting stores across the UK from 10am on Sunday.

The hot tub was originally set to cost £100 more at £399 – but is now the cheapest on the market since the 25 per cent price drop.

A proper outdoor spa pool will set punters back anywhere between £5,000 and £8,000.

The inflatable Intex 120 Air Jet Spa Pool Hot Tub features 120 jets and a powerful heater.

Aldi says it is the perfect item to give “garden parties an edge this summer”.

The firm has branches in Sheffield at St Mary's Gate, Flora Street and Archer Road.