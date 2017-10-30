Sheffield boxer tortured by bouncers reveals all in biography

Clinton Woods has revealed how he was once ‘tortured’ by club bouncers and attacked as police stood by and watched.

Clinton Woods in his own words: Sheffield boxer's story told just as you'd expect it

In his newly-published biography, Sheffield legend Woods recalled being high on amphetamines and knocking out a reveller on a Chesterfield nightclub dance floor.

He was dragged backstage by two ‘massive’ bouncers while a third ‘absolutely hammered me’.

Woods reveals one of them ‘put a cigarette out on my arm...the other two thought it was funny and did the same thing’.

Police were called and Woods say they and a line of revellers at the club entrance watched as he was violently beaten up.

The boxer, who went on to win the IBF light-heavyweight world title, admitted he was often in street and pub brawls and was once glassed over one eye.

But the book Into the Woods (Pitch Publishing) reveals how he turned his life around.