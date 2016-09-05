Sheffield boxer thanks people for the 'huge support' following pub machete attack

A promising boxer has thanked the people of Sheffield for their support after his career was all but ended following a horrific machete attack.

Luke Smedley, 28, said he was left 'completely distraught' after doctors told the amateur fighter his dreams of turning professional were now in ruins.

The attack happened outside the High Noon pub in Woodthorpe

The dad-of-four was slashed on his left arm by a man carrying a machete outside the High Noon pub in Woodthorpe in a 'unprovked attack'.

His wound was so deep, the cut went right through to the bone - he will have surgery on his arm today.

Police said they had arrested a Sheffield man in his 20s on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Luke said he had 'no idea' who the man was but added he fled into a black Volkswagen Passat car shortly after the incident.

After reflecting on the news that he will never fight again, he said he was grateful for the family and the strong community that has rallied around him.

"I've had a bit of time to think about the whole thing and on to be honest, I'm really lucky to be here, I'm so grateful," he said.

"The community, the lads that's around me and loads of people really have been asking if I need any help - it's a bit overwhelming.

"You really don't know what you've got in until something as like this happens in terms of the community where you live and family and friends that's around you.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to the huge support people have shown me, it really does mean a lot."

The boxer had said he 'knuckled down' to engineer a move to turn professional after taking some time out to focus on his children.

The dad-of-four had won 50 out of his 58 amateur fights and was planning on turning professional with a fight scheduled for six months time in the light-middleweight division.