Sheffield-born TV presenter discharged from hospital after health scare

Sheffield's Charlie Webster has been discharged from hospital after a health scare in which she nearly died.

The 33-year-old, who grew up in Sheffield, fell seriously ill in Rio, Brazil.

She contracted a rare strain of malaria just days after completing a 3,000 mile charity ride to Brazil ahead of the Olympic Games, where she was due to work.

Charlie, who was flown to hospital in Leeds, still has kidney complications but will treated as an outpatient now.

She said: "I can’t thank the NHS and all the medical team at St James’s Hospital in Leeds enough.

"The doctors, nurses, tropical diseases team, they’ve talked me through everything and really helped me to understand the seriousness of what I’ve been through and how hard my body has fought.

"I’m thrilled to be discharged. I’m really looking forward to the little things, like being able to sit in the fresh air, with a cup of tea."