Sheffield big cycle ride set for another success

The 2017 Big Ride on Saturday April 22 will see hundreds of ordinary people get on their bikes and take to the streets to call for Space for Cycling in Sheffield.

Ian Carey, Chair of Cycle Sheffield says “Our Big Ride is a public demonstration of Sheffield people’s desire for a city where riding a bike is safe and enjoyable for everyone. CycleSheffield invite people to attend and make our local politicians sit up and take notice!”

The Big Ride is safe and fun; everyone is welcome. CycleSheffield domestiques (marshals) will ensure the group stays together and that the pace is suitable for even the youngest of riders.

Part of the national Space for Cycling campaign, coordinated by Cycling UK, the ride demands action on three key issues -

Plan: Plan a full network of cycle-friendly routes that allow people of all ages and abilities to cycle anywhere for any purpose

Invest: Actively seek the funding to implement the network and invest a minimum of 5-10% of the local transport budget in cycling

Build: Build the network using the most up-to-date high quality design standards

CycleSheffield calls for Sheffield City Council to consider cycling as a part of the transport infrastructure. Ian Carey said “For years the council have said good things about developing a cycle network, but have done very little to make it happen. Well designed cycling infrastructure, similar to what is now being developed in London, is proving to be a boost to the economy. People cycling to work are more healthy, get there quickly and are more productive. Sheffield needs to take cycling seriously.”

Dexter Johnson, Secretary of CycleSheffield added “We need our politicians to recognise the wider benefits of making Space for Cycling. We can make Sheffield a more pleasant place to live, with a healthier population, less traffic and cleaner air”

The Big Ride is on Saturday April 22, starting and finishing at Devonshire Green. Riders are asked to start gathering from 10.30am for a 11am start. The ride will take about one hour to complete.