Sheffield bargain hunters on alert as Amazon announces its Prime Day date

Amazon has announced the date of its third annual Prime Day shopping event, once again only open to consumers who have signed up to its subscription service.

Prime Day will take place on July 11, with the retail behemoth promising thousands of deals in the UK alone to those who are a member of its £79-a-year service.

Members will be able to start shopping for deals from 6pm on July 10 in an extension of the event to 30 hours.

It is the latest event in Amazon's bid to turn its customers into paid-up members of the service and it is aiding this with a £20 discount on new memberships until July 3.

Prime, which started as a one-day delivery benefit in 2007, now has millions of members in the UK, Amazon said.

Amazon UK country manager Doug Gurr said: "We know our Prime members love deals, so we created this exclusive summer shopping event to thank them for their support all year round.

"This will be the third annual Prime Day, and with longer to shop and more deals available thanks to UK small businesses, Prime Day is very much established as another great benefit for the millions of Prime members here in the UK and tens of millions of members worldwide."

Amazon's US headquarters described last year's Prime Day as "the biggest day in the history of Amazon", reporting that customer orders surpassed the previous year's figure by more than 60% worldwide.