Sheffield bank robbers on the run

A gang of bank robbers is still on the run after a raid in Sheffield.

Detectives investigating the robbery at the HSBC bank in Darnall on Friday, October 20, said no arrests have yet been made.

Two men, whose faces were covered, escaped with cash from the bank in Staniforth road and fled in a red Mazda getaway car, which was later found abandoned in nearby Wilstrop Road, Darnall.

The getaway driver was a white man, aged between 28-35-years-old, who was of a stocky build and had facial hair.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.