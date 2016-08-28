Sheffield band The Sherlocks speak out over claims of backstage fight at Leeds Festival

Sheffield band, The Sherlocks, have hit out at claims a member of the group started a fight backstage after their performance at Leeds festival this weekend.

Following The Sherlocks’ performance at the festival on Saturday night a number of reports began circulating on social media concerning a fight alleged to have broken out backstage, involving the band’s drummer, Brandon Crook.

This has been refuted by The Sherlocks who took to social media yesterday afternoon to speak out against the claims.

Speaking on Twitter, a spokesman for the band said: “We’re really disgusted and hurt that someone has made up a ridiculous rumour about us last night.

“We just want to clarify its (sic)absolute rubbish.”

Fans and fellow musicians have also taken to social media in defence of The Sherlocks.

Lee Vincent said: “No way did The Sherlocks start a fight anywhere. Some of the nicest guys I’ve met by far.”