Sheffield artist Pete Mckee shares emotional first painting after surviving liver transplant

Sheffield artist Pete Mckee has taken to Twitter to share his first painting after recovering from a liver transplant in May.

Mckee, a well-known painter and cartoonist from Sheffield, was diagnosed with end stage liver disease two years ago.

The 51-year-old underwent a life-saving operation back in May and has spent the last few months recovering at his home in Sheffield.

Mckee, who has a shop and gallery on Sharrow Vale Road, took to Twitter yesterday to share his first painting since the operation along with an emotional message to fans.

The painting shows a cartoon dog with its eyes closed and head pointed towards the bright blue sky.

He wrote: "My first painting of a new era. After leaving hospital I stood in my garden closed my eyes in the sun I realised how lucky I was to be alive."

In June this year, Mckee revealed on Instagram that, following the operation, he went home, 'held his wife and cried'.

The painting has received a raft of admiration from fellow Twitter users with many describing it as 'beautiful' and 'wonderful'.

Music producer, Lack of Afro posted: "Great stuff sir, so pleased for you that you're able to get on with doing what you love. Cracking painting that too X"

Peter Meldrum said: "Thank you for another wonderful painting. We are all lucky too."

Jenni Murphy posted: "Love it Pete! Really glad you're still with us and producing beautiful work again x