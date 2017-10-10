Sheffield arrests made as police crack down on knives in the city

Have your say

Sixteen arrests were made in the Sheffield city centre on the weekend as South Yorkshire Police cracked down on knife crime in the city.

Extra officers used stop and search powers and a knife arch on Carver Street on Friday and Saturday night in the wake of six stabbings on the previous weekend.

Two knives and drugs were seized as 70 people were searched. There were also arrests for assault, criminal damage and public disorder.

Police are continuing their drop the knife publicity campaign, which aims to highlight the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

Anyone caught carrying a knife could face a prison sentence of up to four years, and if you use a knife and kill someone, you’ll receive a life sentence.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, the force head for knife crime, welcomed the results from the weekend.

“We have succeeded in taking two potentially lethal weapons off the streets of Sheffield city centre, and that can only be a good thing," she said.

"I hope that people got the message this weekend, and made a conscious decision to leave knives at home.

“Now we need to keep up the momentum, and make carrying a bladed weapon as socially unacceptable as drinking and driving."

If you have any information or concerns about knife crime, report them to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

You can also Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.