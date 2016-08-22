Sheffield Arena release new Bring Me The Horizon tickets

Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizon are performing their biggest hometown gig to date on Sunday, November 6 and new tickets have gone on sale.

Previously sold-out standing tickets have just been released, Sheffield Arena has announced.

2015 was a triumphant year for the Sheffield 5-piece with That’s The Spirit entering the UK album chart at number two and storming the US album chart at number one, as well as scoring a third number one in Australia.

Their latest album That’s The Spirit debuted in the top 10 album charts in 16 countries and went to top spot on the iTunes album charts in 19 countries.

The band also stole all the headlines at last year’s Reading & Leeds Festival after giving a standout performance as main support for Metallica.

Joining Bring Me The Horizon as special guests will be Don Broco & Basement.

Tickets are available from the Arena Box Office or call 0114 256 5656 or go online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.