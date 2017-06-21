Sheffield and Rotherham men quizzed over child sex abuse

Three men from Sheffield and Rotherham have been quizzed on suspicion of child sex offences.

The men, aged between 33 and 38, were arrested yesterday as part of Operation Stovewood, led by the National Crime Agency.

The investigation is focused on non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

The men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including conspiracy to rape, causing or inciting a girl under 16 to commit gross indecency and indecent assault.

All three were arrested at separate locations in Rotherham and Sheffield and have been released under investigation.

To date, a total of 18 men have been arrested as part of Operation Stovewood and eight suspects have been charged.

