Sheffield and Rotherham men found guilty of sex attacks on young girls

Five men have been found guilty of sex attacks on two young girls, who were raped and held hostage.

Three brothers - Tayab Dad, aged 34, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield; Basharat Dad, 32, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and Nasar Dad, 36, of Cranworth Road, Eastwood, Rotherham - were among a group of men who abused two young girls in Eastwood, Rotherham, between 1999 and 2001.

Basharat Dad was found guilty of six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and one count of false imprisonment; Nasar Dad, was found guilty of rape, inciting indecency with a child and false imprisonment.

Tayab Dad was found guilty of one count of rape.

Mohammed Sadiq, 40, of Oxley Grove, Rotherham and Matloob Hussain, 42, of The Yews, Doncaster Road, Rotherham, were each found guilty of one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, who oversaw the inquiry, said: “The court heard harrowing evidence from two very brave women whose childhoods were robbed by these men.

“They were targeted, systematically groomed and subjected to horrific sexual abuse while they were young vulnerable girls, on the cusp of their teenage years.

“No child should ever have to experience what these women have had to endure and I hope that today’s result offers them both some resolution after so many years of anguish.

“On behalf of the investigative team and the partnership agencies who have worked alongside us, I offer my thanks to those women for their support and courage over the last two years.

“I also extend our thanks and recognition to the victims’ families and the witnesses who have played their own vital roles in bringing this case before the court and obtaining these convictions.

“As ever, we will not rest on our laurels and this case is yet a further example of our commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation and bringing these criminals before the courts.”

In a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in February last year, 36-year-old Amjad Ali of Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, Worksop, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

He will be sentenced with the other five at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, February 2.

They have been remanded in custody.