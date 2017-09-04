Shamed footballer Adam Johnson in 'tears as inmates chant 'rapist'' at him in South Yorkshire jail

Prisoners inside a South Yorkshire prison have allegedly begun chanting 'rapist' at shamed footballer Adam Johnson whenever the former footballer leaves his cell.

The former England and Sunderland winger is reportedly the subject of a number of football-style songs about his sex crimes, according to the Daily Star.

The newspaper report that Johnson is one of the most hated inmates in HMP Moorland in Hatfield, Doncaster, and is now reportedly suffering from 'depression'.

The ex-England star, aged 29, is serving six years for sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

Johnson's life has reportedly changed 'dramatically' after he was filmed telling inmates he wished he'd raped his schoolgirl victim during a shocking video inside the prison.

A source told the Daily Star: "Johnson can’t go anywhere without a chorus of, ‘Rapist, rapist, rapist’ erupting.

“It happens every time he leaves his cell, when he’s getting his food and even when he’s trying to play football.

"The prisoners have adopted chants from the terraces with Johnson as the point of attack."

The Daily Star report that the former footballer must attend regular counselling sessions if he hopes to get parole.

In April, Johnson was caught in footage believed to have been shot inside the laundry room of HMP Moorland joking with inmates he wished he had raped his victim.

In the footage, a fellow lag points out that he did not commit rape. Johnson laughs: “I wish I f***ing did for six year.”

The disgraced footballer also makes crude breast gestures about the girl and claimed he would have been let off if he were not a high-profile star.

The ex-Sunderland player, jailed for grooming, kissing and touching a 15-year-old girl, told jurors at his trial he was “ashamed” of his actions.

But in the shocking six-minute film recorded behind bars, defiant Johnson blamed his celebrity Premier League status for landing him in jail — and dismissed his crimes as “f*** all.”

Asked by inmates what would have happened if he was 'Joe Public', he said: “I would have got a caution at the police station.”