Sex offenders who absconded from prison could be in South Yorkshire

A convicted rapist and a man serving a sentence for sexual assault have absconded from an open prison and could be in South Yorkshire, police have said.

Scott Noon, 41, who was jailed for rape and GBH, and Christopher Addison, 37, walked out from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on Thursday.

Noon is 5ft 8in (173cms) tall, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes and has links to South Yorkshire.

Addison is 5ft 10in (178cms) tall, thin build, clean shaven, with brown hair and brown eyes and from Teeside.

He has 'MAM' tattooed on his right upper arm.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking anyone who sees either man to call 999.